Sailors Train in Combat Information Center

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jonathan Cooksey, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), analyzes radar signatures in the combat information center, Jan. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino/Released)

