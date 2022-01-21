22nd Marine Expeditionary Force Trains Aboard USS Arlington

ATLANTIC OCEAN – 1st Lt. Noah Harvey-Fonvil, right, and Cpl. Gerardo Ochoa, both attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, review data in the landing force operation center aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino/Released)

