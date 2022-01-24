ALCOM hosts Arctic Speaker Series

Willie Hensley, a former Alaska congressman and an Arctic Native rights advocate, briefs Alaskan Command leadership as part of ALCOM’s Arctic Speaker Series at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2022. Hensley spoke on his heritage as a member of the Alaska Native community and the importance of the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in the state. The Arctic Speaker Series provides leadership the opportunity to learn about the history and impact the military has in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

