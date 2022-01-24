Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALCOM hosts Arctic Speaker Series [Image 5 of 6]

    ALCOM hosts Arctic Speaker Series

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force listens to Willie Hensley, a former Alaska congressman and an Arctic Native rights advocate, during ALCOM’s Arctic Speaker Series at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2022. Hensley spoke on his heritage as a member of the Alaska Nativen community and the importance of the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in the state. The Arctic Speaker Series provides leadership the opportunity to learn about the history and impact the military has in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Alaska
    Alaskan NORAD Region
    11th Air Force
    ALCOM
    Arctic Speaker Series
    Willie Hensley

