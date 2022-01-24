ALCOM hosts Arctic Speaker Series

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force listens to Willie Hensley, a former Alaska congressman and an Arctic Native rights advocate, during ALCOM’s Arctic Speaker Series at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2022. Hensley spoke on his heritage as a member of the Alaska Nativen community and the importance of the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in the state. The Arctic Speaker Series provides leadership the opportunity to learn about the history and impact the military has in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

