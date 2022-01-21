U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st
Training Wing command chief, executes a reaction time
training exercise at the Special Warfare Human
Performance Training Facility in the Joint Base San
Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022.
Leaders from 2nd Air Force, the 17th Training Wing, 81st
Training Wing and 82nd Training Wing gathered at the
Special Warfare Training Wing to observe how the SW
Training Group and Human Performance Support Group
leverages technological advances and research
capabilities to advance force development across AETC
training pipelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De
La Pena)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7021866
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-QH368-0503
|Resolution:
|4404x3146
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Wings visit Special Warfare [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT