U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st

Training Wing command chief, executes a reaction time

training exercise at the Special Warfare Human

Performance Training Facility in the Joint Base San

Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022.

Leaders from 2nd Air Force, the 17th Training Wing, 81st

Training Wing and 82nd Training Wing gathered at the

Special Warfare Training Wing to observe how the SW

Training Group and Human Performance Support Group

leverages technological advances and research

capabilities to advance force development across AETC

training pipelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De

La Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7021866 VIRIN: 220121-F-QH368-0503 Resolution: 4404x3146 Size: 5.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Wings visit Special Warfare [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.