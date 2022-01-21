Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Wings visit Special Warfare [Image 14 of 14]

    Training Wings visit Special Warfare

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, performs a reaction time training exercise during a tour of the Special Warfare Human Performance Training Facility in the Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022. Leaders from 2nd Air Force, the 17th Training Wing, 81st Training Wing and 82nd Training Wing gathered at the Special Warfare Training Wing to observe how the SW Training Group and Human Performance Support Group leverages technological advances and research capabilities to advance force development across AETC training pipelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

