Training Wings visit Special Warfare

Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, performs a reaction time training exercise during a tour of the Special Warfare Human Performance Training Facility in the Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022. Leaders from 2nd Air Force, the 17th Training Wing, 81st Training Wing and 82nd Training Wing gathered at the Special Warfare Training Wing to observe how the SW Training Group and Human Performance Support Group leverages technological advances and research capabilities to advance force development across AETC training pipelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

