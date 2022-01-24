Senior Airman Cameron Manson, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services load team chief, inspects cargo netting on palletized ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7021457
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-BO262-2039
|Resolution:
|4660x2807
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
