    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 4 of 11]

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7021432
    VIRIN: 220124-F-CJ792-0004
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 756.57 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Ukraine
    Foreign Military Sales
    Europeansupport2022
    Supporteuropartallies

