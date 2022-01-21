Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorandum signing [Image 2 of 2]

    Memorandum signing

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, signs a memorandum of understanding between the FCoE and the British Army Military Capability Plans, represented by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Swift via video. The MOU signifies the unwavering commitment between the U.K. and U.S. to Fires interoperability at the multinational corps level. The U.S. and U.K. share a longstanding alliance that spans two centuries and shared combat in several wars.

