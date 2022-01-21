Memorandum signing

Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, signs a memorandum of understanding between the FCoE and the British Army Military Capability Plans, represented by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Swift via video. The MOU signifies the unwavering commitment between the U.K. and U.S. to Fires interoperability at the multinational corps level. The U.S. and U.K. share a longstanding alliance that spans two centuries and shared combat in several wars.

