US and UK sign memorandum of understanding solidifying alliance

Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, signs a memorandum of...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, signs a memorandum of understanding between the FCoE and the British Army Military Capability Plans, represented by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Swift via video. The MOU signifies the unwavering commitment between the U.K. and U.S. to Fires interoperability at the multinational corps level. The U.S. and U.K. share a longstanding alliance that spans two centuries and shared combat in several wars. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Jan.21, 2021) – Fort Sill’s commanding general and a representative of the British Army Military Capability Plans signed a memorandum of understanding Jan. 21.



The document signifies the unwavering commitment between the U.K. and U.S. to Fires interoperability at the multinational corps level.



Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Brig. Gen. Jonathan Swift, British Army Military Capability Plans, signed the MOU simultaneously via video conference.



The MOU provides a framework for collaboration on the near, mid and far term interoperability program of work and associated deliverables to achieve readiness, capability and conceptual goals within the Fires Warfighting Function at the multinational, corps level and below.



The U.S. and U.K. share a longstanding alliance spanning two centuries and shared combat in both World Wars, Korea, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan. The MOU isn’t new either but the specific focus of the MOU is achieving increased interoperability of Fires forces.



According to the MOU, the priority between the two armies remains “to increase U.S.-U.K. technical interoperability on the 2023 to 2027 horizon as well as endeavor to create a U.S.-U.K. design that delivers both the Multi-Domain Operations Aimpoint Force of 2028 and 2035.



In the video signing of the MOU, Kamper said it “provides a larger glimpse at how strong the U.S.-U.K. relationships have been over the years.”



Great Britain is “our closest ally, and closest partner,” said Kamper. “We have a long, long history. Our cultures and our values are shared.”



The last MOU was signed in 2017; ideally it is signed every four years, but it didn’t happen in 2021 because but the in-person ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.



“This is a relationship that continues to bear fruit,” said Swift. “And certainly in our perspective, as you’re probably aware. We were in Alabama last week, taking our Fires work together forward with a deep pause on our integrated missile defense proposition and working together to translate of that, which of course, this MOU enables.”



Swift said the most significant step forward for Great Britain was the confirmation of their intentions to begin the process for entering into the agreement on the precision strike missile.



Kamper agreed the precision strike missile has “tremendous capability. It’s a product of what our Army started a few years ago with these cross-functional teams,” he said. “This can be a tremendous capability that we’ll need if we fight in a near-peer conflict, large scale ground combat type scenario, so I’m glad you all will have it too.”