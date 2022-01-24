220124-N-PH222-1156 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022)
Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Cari McPheeters, from Milwaukie, Oregon, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 00:48
|Photo ID:
|7020982
|VIRIN:
|220124-N-PH222-1156
|Resolution:
|4377x2462
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MILWAUKIE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT