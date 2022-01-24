Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.

220124-DM318-1018 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 24, 2022) - Masayoshi Koshio, mayor of Ayase City, (middle right), visited Naval Air Facility Atsugi for a tour of the installation's historical sites. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (Jan. 24, 2022)

