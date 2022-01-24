Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour. [Image 2 of 4]

    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.

    JAPAN

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220124-DM318-1018 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 24, 2022) - Masayoshi Koshio, mayor of Ayase City, (middle right), visited Naval Air Facility Atsugi for a tour of the installation's historical sites. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement), Japan (Jan. 24, 2022)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:26
    Photo ID: 7020931
    VIRIN: 220124-N-DM318-1018
    Resolution: 2084x1489
    Size: 388.62 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.
    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.
    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.
    Ayase, Japan, mayor Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi historical sites tour.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan.
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Host Nation Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT