    Field Artillery awaits in the snow [Image 8 of 9]

    Field Artillery awaits in the snow

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Bravo Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, conducted a fires mission at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24. 2022. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:03
    Photo ID: 7020900
    VIRIN: 220124-A-SD031-311
    Resolution: 4925x3283
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: CLINTONVILLE, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery awaits in the snow [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire away
    120th Field Artillery prepares for launch
    120th Field Artillery at Camp Grayling
    Bravo Battery Fires Away
    Field Artillery during Winter Strike
    Field Artillery in the snow
    50 Cal sits at the ready
    Field Artillery awaits in the snow
    Fire mission during Michigan National Guard's Winter Strike 22

    MING
    WNG
    Winter Strike
    120th Field Artillery Regiment
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

