Bravo Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, emplaced a 50-caliber weapon system for security while conducting a fires mission at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24. 2022. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:03 Photo ID: 7020899 VIRIN: 220124-A-SD031-259 Resolution: 3267x2178 Size: 413.14 KB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: CLINTONVILLE, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50 Cal sits at the ready [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.