Bravo Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, emplaced a 50-caliber weapon system for security while conducting a fires mission at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24. 2022. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 23:03
|Photo ID:
|7020899
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-SD031-259
|Resolution:
|3267x2178
|Size:
|413.14 KB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|CLINTONVILLE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 50 Cal sits at the ready [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS
