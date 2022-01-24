Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snowmobile on northern Michigan frozen lake [Image 5 of 15]

    Snowmobile on northern Michigan frozen lake

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Special Operations forces from the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard teamed up Jan. 24, 2022, with local first responders from Muskegon, Roscommon, Crawford and Grand Traverse counties to perform intensive hypothermia training at Lake Margrethe near Camp Grayling, Mich. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 21:43
    Photo ID: 7020765
    VIRIN: 220124-A-SD031-040
    Resolution: 3283x2189
    Size: 288.41 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowmobile on northern Michigan frozen lake [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    20th Special Forces Group
    MING
    MANG
    Winter Strike
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

