20th Special Forces Group arctic jump

Special Operations forces from the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard teamed up Jan. 24, 2022, with local first responders from Muskegon, Roscommon, Crawford and Grand Traverse counties to perform intensive hypothermia training at Lake Margrethe near Camp Grayling, Mich. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

