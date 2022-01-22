Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team

ATLANTIC OCEAN –– Sgt. Raymond Smith, attached to the 22nd Marine expeditionary Unit, scans the horizon for ships during a Small Craft Action Team (SCAT) exercise aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)

