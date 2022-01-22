Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team [Image 4 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN –– Lance Cpl. Cole Greech, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, relays information during a Small Craft Action Team (SCAT) exercise aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7020645
    VIRIN: 220122-N-PS818-1073
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 916.06 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunston hall: Snipers on Small Craft Action Team
    Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team
    Gunston Hall: Low Visablity Detail
    Gunston Hall: Small Craft Action Team
    Gunston Hall: Low Visibilty Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    Marines
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT