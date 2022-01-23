Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tonga relief [Image 3 of 3]

    Tonga relief

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 prepares for take-off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) as the ship is positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga. The ship is operating in support of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The Australian Government response is coordinating closely with France and New Zealand under the FRANZ partnership, alongside Fiji, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States to assist Tonga in its time of need.
    Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st class Zackery Harmeyer)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:36
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Tonga relief [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Sampson
    Humanitarian
    Tonga
    FRANZ Partnership

