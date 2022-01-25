USS Sampson Supports Disaster Relief Efforts in Tonga with International Forces

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson | An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson | An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 prepares for take-off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) as the ship is positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga. The ship is operating in support of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The Australian Government response is coordinating closely with France and New Zealand under the FRANZ partnership, alongside Fiji, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States to assist Tonga in its time of need. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st class Zackery Harmeyer) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102), is underway, Jan. 25, supporting the disaster relief efforts in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami in the country.



Sampson, a U.S. Navy destroyer, along with its embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopters assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 are positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga. The ship is operating in support of international relief efforts in Tonga. The Australian Government response is being coordinated closely with France and New Zealand under the FRANZ partnership, alongside Fiji, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States to assist Tonga in its time of need.



"Team Sampson was poised and ready to join in this effort at a moment’s notice and we’re proud to work with our like-minded partners to assist our friends in their time of need,” said Cmdr. Adam Soukup, Sampson’s commanding officer. “Our presence and alliances in the Indo-Pacific allow us to come together quickly to provide aid where it is needed, when called upon; ultimately reinforcing our shared values of regional security."



The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Jan.15 killed at least three people, sent tsunami waves rolling across the archipelago, damaging villages, resorts and many buildings and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people.



Helicopters operating from Sampson have conducted aerial damage assessment and have dropped supplies to support the people of Tonga. The destroyer conducted a replenishment at sea with New Zealand oiler HMNZS Aotearoa, Jan. 25 and the ship and crew remain poised to provide lifesaving action as part of the relief efforts.



Sampson has experience providing humanitarian assistance in the region, as the ship was a critical unit that supported relief efforts following the New Zealand earthquake in 2016. U.S. Navy forces regularly work with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase stability and security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships across the Indo-Pacific.



Sampson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 while on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.