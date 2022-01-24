Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Army Best Medic Competition [Image 3 of 10]

    2022 Army Best Medic Competition

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Spc. Brandon Garcia, Combat Medic Specialist, 4th Infantry Division, conducts water survival training during the Army's Best Medic compentition. Twenty-two two-Soldier teams from all around the world traveled to Fort Hood, Texas to compete in the finals to be named the Army’s Best Medic. The competition is a 72-hour arduous test of the teams’ physical and mental skills. Competitors must be agile, adaptive leaders who demonstrate mature judgment while testing collective team skills in areas of physical fitness, tactical marksmanship, leadership, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:49
    Photo ID: 7020514
    VIRIN: 220124-A-AL574-1210
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 26.67 MB
    Location: FORT. HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Army Best Medic Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort hood
    soldiers
    iii corps
    army medicine
    best medic
    bestmedic2022

