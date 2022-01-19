U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Hopkins, NASA astronaut, speaks to members of team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 19, 2022. Hopkins recently completed a six month space mission as commander on the Crew-1 SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7020510
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-ST571-1037
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|927.52 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stripes to Stars: Former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
