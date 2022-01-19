Stripes to Stars: Former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut

U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Hopkins, NASA astronaut, speaks to members of team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 19, 2022. Hopkins recently completed a six month space mission as commander on the Crew-1 SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 Photo ID: 7020511 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US