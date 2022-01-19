Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stripes to Stars: Former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut [Image 2 of 2]

    Stripes to Stars: Former KAFB Airman returns as NASA astronaut

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Hopkins, NASA astronaut, speaks to members of team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 19, 2022. Hopkins recently completed a six month space mission as commander on the Crew-1 SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

