Recipients of 2021 National Recruiting Awards

211001-N-WF272-1021 WEST CHESTER, Pa. (Oct. 1, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Wesley Lewison IX, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, digital systems director assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, poses for a photo. Navy Recruiting Command recently named Lewison the 2021 National Recruiting Innovator of the Year. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

