    Recipients of 2021 National Recruiting Awards [Image 2 of 3]

    Recipients of 2021 National Recruiting Awards

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210811-N-WF272-1061 JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. (Aug. 11, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Austin Boone, a native of Vineland, N.J., an ROTC coordinator assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, provides training during a U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps leadership symposium. Navy Recruiting Command recently named Boone the 2021 National Recruiting ROTC Coordinator of the Year. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7020496
    VIRIN: 210811-N-WF272-1061
    Resolution: 3000x2101
    Size: 1002.7 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Hometown: VINELAND, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recipients of 2021 National Recruiting Awards [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    winners
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    national recruiting awards

