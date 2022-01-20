688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief holds his first Coffee Talk live event

688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief held his first Coffee Talk live event last week, Jan. 20, 2022 on Facebook Live.



688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe hosted and Diversity and Inclusion discussion with 1st Lt. Leon Davis, 688th CW A/5/8/9 Executive Officer for the first of his Coffee Talks with Chief Series.



The 688th Cyberspace Wingmen honed in on the topic of barriers and encouraging D & I discussions at the tactical level.



"Coffee Talks with Chief" is a series of discussions that tackle DOD, DAF and 688th Cyberspace Wing initiatives, where Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe will be hosting candid talks with Wingmen to raise awareness, promote dialogue on important topics and get after readiness and morale.

