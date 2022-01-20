Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief holds his first Coffee Talk live event [Image 2 of 3]

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief holds his first Coffee Talk live event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief held his first Coffee Talk live event last week, Jan. 20, 2022 on Facebook Live.

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe hosted and Diversity and Inclusion discussion with 1st Lt. Leon Davis, 688th CW A/5/8/9 Executive Officer for the first of his Coffee Talks with Chief Series.

    The 688th Cyberspace Wingmen honed in on the topic of barriers and encouraging D & I discussions at the tactical level.

    "Coffee Talks with Chief" is a series of discussions that tackle DOD, DAF and 688th Cyberspace Wing initiatives, where Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe will be hosting candid talks with Wingmen to raise awareness, promote dialogue on important topics and get after readiness and morale.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 12:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief holds his first Coffee Talk live event [Image 3 of 3], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    texas
    san antonio
    wingmen
    jbsa
    688 cyberspacewing

