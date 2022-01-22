Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas and Missouri Soldiers Prepare for Overseas Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Titus Firmin 

    35th Infantry Division

    Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, the state adjutant generals Maj. Gens. Levon Cumpton of Missouri and David Weishaar of Kansas thanked the 35th Infantry Division for their dedication to duty to their community and nation on Jan. 22, 2022.

    This work, Kansas and Missouri Soldiers Prepare for Overseas Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Titus Firmin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kansas City Missouri 35th Infantry Division Santa Fe 35th ID

