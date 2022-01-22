Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, the state adjutant generals Maj. Gens. Levon Cumpton of Missouri and David Weishaar of Kansas thanked the 35th Infantry Division for their dedication to duty to their community and nation on Jan. 22, 2022.
Kansas and Missouri Soldiers Prepare for Overseas Deployment
