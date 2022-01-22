Kansas and Missouri Soldiers Prepare for Overseas Deployment

Fort Leavenworth, Kan. – Gov. Laura Kelly and National Guard leaders from Kansas and Missouri gathered at the 35th Infantry Division’s Headquarters for a hybrid departure ceremony for soldiers and their loved ones at Fort Leavenworth, Saturday, Jan. 22. About 50 service members and officials gathered in person for the hybrid event at the 35th headquarters to support their soldiers and families as the Kansas and Missouri-based units deploys to Southwest Asia for one year in support of Operation Enduring Freedom – Spartan Shield. The ceremony was live streamed to soldiers and their families due to increased risk of omicron COVID cases.



Ceremony speakers included Gov. Kelly of Kansas, the state adjutant generals Maj. Gens. Levon Cumpton of Missouri and David Weishaar of Kansas and included a statement from Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri.



Maj. Gen. William Blaylock II, 35th ID commander, thanked Govs. Kelly and Parson for their support as well as Gens. Cumpton and Weishaar for assisting the 35th prepare for the deployment.



“To the families we will do the utmost to take care of your soldier and show trust by showing respect, integrity, and taking care of each other,” said Gen. Blaylock. Blaylock faced the formation, saluted then shouted, “win the day!” The soldiers stood at attention and responded, “Santa Fe!”



“Thank you for your sacrifice and representing Kansas and Missouri, said Gov. Kelly. “I want you to know that I understand and how much I appreciate it,” said Kelly after sharing that her father deployed to Korea with the National Guard. “You have chosen a life of service to your nation, state, and community.”



“I stand here humbled by the training and effort the soldiers and families of the 35th Infantry Division have demonstrated,” said Gen. Weishaar. “It is indicative of our Kansas values and work ethic. Thank you and your families for the hardships endured. Best of luck and Santa Fe!”



“This unit is in the best of hands and you are skilled professionals for the job,” said Gen. Cumpton. “This mission is vital to our national security, our allies, and the stability of the region.”



“Having served in the U.S. Army I understand the importance of what is asked of you but also your families,” said Cumpton as he delivered Gov. Parson’s remarks. “The citizens of Missouri are indebted to you for your sacrifice.”

