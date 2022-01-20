Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2022

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG Bavaria firefighter rescue a German family on Thursday, Jan. 20, along Alte Amberger Strasse, Grafenwoehr. (U.S. Army Photo by Tobias Zwicker / USAG Bavaria Fire Department)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7020037
    VIRIN: 220120-O-OE810-591
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family [Image 2 of 2], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family
    USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    Jan. 20
    Bavaria
    USAG
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    USAG Bavaria firefighter rescue a German family on Thursday
    along Alte Amberger Strasse
    Grafenwoehr. (U.S. Army Photo by Tobias Zwicker / USAG Bavaria Fire Department)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT