U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria firefighters rescued three local Germans from a family house fire on Thursday, Jan. 20, along Alte Amberger Strasse, Grafenwoehr. (U.S. Army Photo by Tobias Zwicker / USAG Bavaria Fire Department)
This work, USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family [Image 2 of 2], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria firefighters rescue German family
