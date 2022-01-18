April Runyon discusses how to use new intravenous therapy needles with Sgt. Jenna Stroke, licensed practical nurse with the 433rd Medical Detachment, 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center during the medical skills readiness rotation hosted by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on Jan. 18, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7020030 VIRIN: 220118-A-GR633-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.38 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center partners in medical readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.