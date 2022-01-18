Spc. Saul Escobedo, biomedical equipment specialist for the 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center conducts diagnostic tests during the medical skills readiness rotation hosted by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on Jan. 18, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7020028
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center partners in medical readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center partners in medical readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT