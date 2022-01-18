Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center partners in medical readiness [Image 1 of 4]

    BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center partners in medical readiness

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Spc. Saul Escobedo, biomedical equipment specialist for the 115th Field Hospital, 32nd Hospital Center conducts diagnostic tests during the medical skills readiness rotation hosted by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on Jan. 18, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 10:57
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    68A Biomedical Equipment Specialist

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Readiness
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    32nd Hospital Center

