    Resolving IT Issue [Image 3 of 3]

    Resolving IT Issue

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Widad Salimlako (left), 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, works with an IT specialist to resolve an issue. Salimlako attended the Basic Skills Education Program course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 19-24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    Army Reserve
    316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    88th Readiness Division
    Basic Education Studies Program

