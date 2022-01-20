Sgt. 1st Class Widad Salimlako (left), 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, works with an IT specialist to resolve an issue. Salimlako attended the Basic Skills Education Program course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 19-24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7020023
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-WE853-1003
|Resolution:
|3676x2352
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolving IT Issue [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Open the Door to More Military Career Options
LEAVE A COMMENT