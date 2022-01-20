Sgt. 1st Class Widad Salimlako (left), 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, works with an IT specialist to resolve an issue. Salimlako attended the Basic Skills Education Program course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 19-24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7020023 VIRIN: 220120-A-WE853-1003 Resolution: 3676x2352 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolving IT Issue [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.