    Reviewing Coursework

    Reviewing Coursework

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Marco Joseph, 416th Theater Engineer Command, reviews coursework during the Basic Skills Education Program course held at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 19-24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022
    Location: US
    Reviewing Coursework
    Reviewing Vocabulary
    Resolving IT Issue

    Army Reserve
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    88th Readiness Division
    Basic Education Skills Program

