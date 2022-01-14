Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Recognizes Civilian Employees with LOS Awards [Image 5 of 8]

    NMCP Recognizes Civilian Employees with LOS Awards

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recognized several civilian employees with Length of Service awards, Jan. 14. Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, along with Capt. Melissa Austin, NMCP’s executive officer, and Command Master Chief Michele Sullivan, hosted the recognition ceremony in the command’s auditorium. Capt. Perkins presented James R. Collins a certificate for his 20 years of service in NMCP's Information Management Department.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
