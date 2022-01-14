NMCP Recognizes Civilian Employees with LOS Awards

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recognized several civilian employees with Length of Service awards, Jan. 14. Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, along with Capt. Melissa Austin, NMCP’s executive officer, and Command Master Chief Michele Sullivan, hosted the recognition ceremony in the command’s auditorium. Capt. Perkins presented Ouarda Allbee a certificate for her 20 years of NMCP service as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.

