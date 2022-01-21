F-35B Lightning II Taxi and Takeoff

MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to the "Bats" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242), launches at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-242 recently transitioned to the F-35B and is one of only two forward-stationed F-35B squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

