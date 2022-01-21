Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Lightning II Taxi and Takeoff [Image 1 of 3]

    F-35B Lightning II Taxi and Takeoff

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to the "Bats" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242), prepares to launch at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-242 recently transitioned to the F-35B and is one of only two forward-stationed F-35B squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 01:16
    Photo ID: 7019686
    VIRIN: 220121-N-GR586-1106
    Resolution: 4784x3185
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II Taxi and Takeoff [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bats
    F-35B
    NAF Misawa
    VMFA-242
    NAFM

