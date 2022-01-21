Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyūga (DDH 181), Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) and America Amphibious Ready Group (AMA ARG) transit the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to VINCSG and ABECSG, ESX ARG and AMA ARG, alongside JMSDF, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    JMSDF
    Mobile Bay
    AMA ARG
    ABECSG
    VINCSG
    ESX ARG

