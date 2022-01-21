PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 23:53 Photo ID: 7019643 VIRIN: 220122-N-CO548-1616 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 250.79 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.