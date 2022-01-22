Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer helicopter ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) sail in formation through the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    Spruance
    AMA ARG
    ABECSG
    VINCSG
    ESX ARG

