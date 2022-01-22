U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

