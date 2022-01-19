Sailors and Marines Train Together Aboard USS Arlington

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Information System Technician 3rd Class Daniel Wacker, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), and Lance Cpl. Christian Crabtree, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, record photos and video of a vessel during a training event geared toward improving ship’s nautical or otherwise photographic intelligence and exploitation operations, Jan. 19, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

