    USS Arlington Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Arlington Conducts Small Boat Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pass safety lines to an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat before lowering it to the water, Jan. 19, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) 

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7019584
    VIRIN: 220119-N-PC065-2129
    Resolution: 5596x3731
    Size: 930.68 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    RHIB
    Crane
    Deck
    Sailors
    LPD 24

