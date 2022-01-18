Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington Visual Information Personnel Training Event [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Arlington Visual Information Personnel Training Event

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alex Lare, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), records a small boat interaction from the bridge wing during a Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) training event, Jan. 18, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 22:12
    Photo ID: 7019580
    VIRIN: 220118-N-PC065-1049
    Resolution: 5379x3586
    Size: 942.21 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Visual Information Personnel Training Event [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assault Craft Unit 4 Embarks USS Arlington
    Sailors Work Together Aboard USS Arlington
    Sailors Prepare to Secure Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    Sailors Secure a Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    USS Arlington Visual Information Personnel Training Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VIPER
    Sailors
    Training
    SNOOPIE
    LPD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT