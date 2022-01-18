Sailors Secure a Landing Craft, Air Cushion

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 secure a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 18, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)(This photo was converted to black and white)

