VP-47 Conducts Plane Move Training

MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2021) – Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Hannah Cox, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, steers a P-8A Poseidon while receiving plane movement training at Misawa Air Base. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson/RELEASED)

