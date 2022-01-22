Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-47 Conducts Plane Move Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2021) – Chief Aviation Electricians Mate Chad Elam, left, and Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Martie Wagner, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, overlook plane movement training at Misawa Air Base. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 20:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 Conducts Plane Move Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

