Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions [Image 6 of 6]

    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions

    FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    38th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division's combat aviation brigade listen to briefs as they in process for COVID-19-response missions, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Since April 2020, Hoosier National Guardsmen have been integral in Indiana's response to COVID-19, and they have assisted at food banks, correction facilities, long-term care facilities, testing sites, vaccination sites and hospitals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 11:10
    Photo ID: 7019317
    VIRIN: 220121-Z-WN757-1299
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FRANKLIN, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions
    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions
    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions
    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions
    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions
    38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    COVID-19
    response missions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT