38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions

Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division's combat aviation brigade listen to briefs as they in process for COVID-19-response missions, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Since April 2020, Hoosier National Guardsmen have been integral in Indiana's response to COVID-19, and they have assisted at food banks, correction facilities, long-term care facilities, testing sites, vaccination sites and hospitals.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 11:10
|Photo ID:
|7019317
|VIRIN:
|220121-Z-WN757-1299
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FRANKLIN, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
