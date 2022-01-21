38th Infantry Division soldiers prepare for COVID-19-response missions

Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division's combat aviation brigade listen to briefs as they in process for COVID-19-response missions, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Since April 2020, Hoosier National Guardsmen have been integral in Indiana's response to COVID-19, and they have assisted at food banks, correction facilities, long-term care facilities, testing sites, vaccination sites and hospitals.

